Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Rabia Tahseen has qualified in Doctor of Philosophy programmed in Zoology. She worked on the topic “Role of Genetic Variants of Forkhead Box P3 Gene (3 UTR) in Bronchial Asthma: A South Indian Study” under the supervision of Prof. Parveen Jahan, Zoology Section, MANUU and co-supervision of Dr. Sravan Kumar G, Government & General Chest Hospital, Erragadda, Hyderabad.