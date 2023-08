Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Rahmat Ullah K qualified in a Doctor of Philosophy in Translation Studies. He worked on the topic “Dr. Hasanuddin Ahmed Ki Tarjuma Nigari ka Tahqiqi O Tanqeedi Jayeza” (Research based and Critical Review of Dr. Hasanuddin Ahmed’s Translation Work) under the supervision of Prof. Mohammad Khalid Mubashir-Uz-Zafar, Department of Translation.