Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Shazia Tamkeen qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. She worked on the topic “Khawateen ke Afsaanon Mein Taneesi Tasawwuraat ka Tanqeedi Tajziya” (A critical review of Feminist thoughts in the writings of women fiction writers) under the supervision of Prof. Abul Kalam, Department of Urdu, MANUU. The Viva-Voce was held on March 03, 2023.