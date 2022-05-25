MANUU begins submission of test forms for distant courses

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University’s (MANUU) Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) has eliminated exam fees for backlog papers in UG, PG, Diploma (Annual Mode), and Certificate programs. Exam applications will be accepted till June 9, 2022.

According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, students in the 2018 Annual batch are not needed to fill out the backlog form for the current year.

However, students in the 2017 and prior batches must fill out the backlog exam form manually, as was previously the procedure. Students must pay a fee of Rs 500 per paper for UG programs and Rs 750 per paper for PG degrees for improvement exams.

Students can contact the Regional Centres, Sub Regional Centres, and Coordinators of MANUU’s Learner Support Centres for further information.