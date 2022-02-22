MANUU Chancellor Ali inaugurates coinage gallery at Centre for Deccan Studies

Hyderabad: Mumtaz Ali, Chancellor Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) inaugurated coinage gallery in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan today.

The gallery was set up by H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKS-CDS), MANUU to mark the Silver Jubilee Year of the University. It will remain opened for three days, from February 23 – 25, 2022, between 11.00 am and 4.00 pm at the Centre for the visitors.

According to Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director of the HKS-CSD, the centre is in possession of a rare, valuable collection of 81 coins dating from the second century BCE to the late nineteenth century CE, in which most of the coins belong to the region of the Deccan. Majority of the coins in the collection are from the following dynasties –Vijayanagar, Bahmanis, Nizam Shahis, Adil Shahis, Qutb Shahis, pre- Hyder Ali Mysore, Tipu Sultan, Wodeyars, Nayakas, Asaf Jahs and the feudatory states of Elichpur, Narayanpet and Gadwal. A few coins belong to the time when the Mughals ruled the Deccan. A few coins even date back to ancient Deccan to the rule of the Satavahanas, Sangam Cholas and Pallavas. Apart from these, the collection also includes some rare coins belonging to the Turks, Khiljis, Tughluqs, Lodis, Suris, and provincial sultanates of Kashmir, Jaunpur and Malwa. The highlight of the collection is also a rare Qajar coin from Iran dating to mid nineteenth century.

Chancellor Mumtaz Ali is keenly observing the coins.

The coins were gifted to the Centre by individuals. They were read professionally by Amarbir Singh, a numismatic expert.

The gallery has been curated by Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui and Dr. A. Subash, both from the Centre.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Department of Computer Science & Information Technology (CSIT), School of Technology at the campus.

Prof Abdul Wahid, Dean, School of Technology, briefed the Chancellor about the School/Department.