MANUU discusses multi-lingual glossary

Hyderabad: To have a multilingual glossary of different subjects in Urdu language is the need of the hour and MANUU has been encouraging to discuss the subject by holding workshops.

These views were expressed on Tuesday by Prof Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar in the inaugural session of the 5-day workshop organized for preparation of the trilingual Glossaries/Dictionaries (English, Urdu, Hindi) of Political Science and History. The workshop is being conducted in collaboration with the Commission of Scientific and Technical Terminology (CSTT), Ministry of Education, Delhi.

Prof Mehtab Manzar, former Professor of Political Science, Jamia Millia Islamia, explained the benefits of glossaries and also pointed out material available in Urdu language useful for students.

Around 20 subject experts from various universities are participating in the workshop.