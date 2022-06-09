MANUU entrance based courses admission ends on June 12

Hyderabad: The extended last date for online submission of application form for entrance based regular courses of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) will end on June 12. The entrance tests will be held as per schedule on 5th, 6th and 7th July, 2022. MANUU is offering admissions both through entrance and merit based for the academic year 2022-2023.

According to a press note issued by the University the admissions are available for Ph D programmes (Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology and Computer Science); M Tech (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M Ed; B Ed; D El Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies).

Online application and e-prospectus available on university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370 and 9849847434.

Meanwhile, admissions into merit based courses are open up to August 30, 2022. For details about merit based courses visit university website.