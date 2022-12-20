MANUU gets A+ Grade from NAAC

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been awarded the “A+” grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), according to a press release today.

MANUU has secured 3.36 CGPA from 4 point scale in the third cycle of assessment.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the students, faculty and staff for this mega achievement and said it is a gift for the Urdu University in its Silver Jubilee year.

The only university in the country providing higher education through Urdu Medium withstood different tests and evaluation methods to achieve this grade.

The NAAC Peer Team on their visit to MANUU from December 13 to 15 inspected infrastructure, facilities and also assessed the performance and academic excellence of MANUU. The Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, Prof. Md. Afshar Alam was the Chairperson of the NAAC Peer Team and Prof. Vijay Dev Singh, University of Jammu was Member-Coordinator. The other team members were Prof. Rajender Singh Yadav, Former Head & Dean, Faculty of Education, Kurukshetra University, Haryana; Prof. Dinesh Kumar Choubey, Department of Hindi, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong; Prof. Mohd. Sami Akhter, Department of Arabic, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh; Prof. Resia Beegam S, Director, School of Business Management and Legal Studies, University of Kerala; Prof. Subramaniam Nandakumar, Department of JMC, Periyar University Salem, TN.

Earlier, MANUU was accredited with “A” grade by NAAC in two consecutive cycles in the year 2016 and 2009.