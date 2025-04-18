MANUU introduces B Tech, Civil Engineering, and PhD in different faculties

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is inviting applications for online admission in regular mode courses offered at its Main Campus at Hyderabad, Satellite Campuses, Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnics across the country for the year 2025-2026.

According to a press release issued on Friday (April 18) a total 120 programmes are being offered up to PhD level under eight schools of studies and 19 different departments throughout the country in 11 different states.

For the academic year 2025-26, 31 PhD; 33 PG; 19 UG, 08 professional diploma, and various diploma and Certificate courses are being offered.

Presently, around 5170 students are enrolled in various regular courses whereas 2,840 students have taken admissions in the last academic year. MANUU has around 370 regular faculty members. The teacher and student ratio is 1:14.

From this year onwards MANUU is introducing a PhD programme in Allied Health Sciences (MLT), Advance Diploma in Pashto and four Diploma programmes in Calligraphy, Telugu, Turkish and Urdu. The Bachelor of Technology (Civil Engineering) is also being introduced through Self Financing Mode. The Master of Laws (LLM) programme is being introduced at CTE Darbhanga.

The University is consistently growing with new courses every year, last academic year PhD in Language Teaching in Madrassa, PhD in Law, LLM, BA LLB (Hons) and LLB courses were introduced. Further, Unani Medicine courses are in pipeline and the University is also planning to open a Medical College in collaboration with public and private partnership.

According to the notification released by Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, the last date for submission of online application for entrance based courses is May 13 whereas online applications for merit based courses can be submitted till June 04, 2025.

For details about entrance and merit based courses e-prospectus can be referred. For more details or any clarifications, interested candidates can email admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries admission help desk can be contacted on 040- 23006612 EXTN- 1801. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the admission portal https://manuu.edu.in/Regular-Admissions.