MANUU launches madrassa connect programme; ties up with Shaheen Group of Bidar

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has launched the Madrassa Connect Programme to mainstream Urdu-speaking students by enhancing their English communication skills.

Speaking at the launch, MANUU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan said the initiative is in line with the University’s vision of “reaching the unreached.” He informed that a new multimedia centre has been established to expand education through online platforms. Urging madrasas across the country to join the programme, he emphasised its role in opening pathways to international education. He also highlighted the global presence of MANUU alumni, who are spread across several countries.

The chief guest, Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Director of Shaheen Group of Institutions, lauded the Vice-Chancellor’s vision of empowering Urdu-medium students through this initiative. Expressing happiness over the collaboration, he proposed introducing residential training programmes for English teachers in partnership with MANUU.

MANUU Registrar, Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, appreciated Dr. Qadeer’s efforts in promoting education among marginalized communities. “Shaheen Group has developed a modern educational ecosystem—from classrooms to hostel facilities—benefiting students from neglected sections of society,” he observed.

Explaining the programme structure, Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director, Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), said the Madrasa Connect Programme will be delivered in three levels over six months—one month for the first level, two months for the second, and three months for the third. “We are starting with 100 madrasas in collaboration with the Shaheen Group and aim to expand this to thousands of madrasas nationwide through our Regional Centers,” he said.

Prof. Gulfishaan Habeeb, Dean, School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology (SLL&I), underlined the importance of English communication skills for higher education and career advancement. Prof. Mohammed Abdul Sami Siddiqui and Ms. Ismath Fatima prepared student workbooks titled “English for Beginners”, which were formally launched on this occasion.