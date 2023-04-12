Hyderabad: MANUU-made films bag top honours at CEC UGC Festival

Hyderabad: Two films of the Instructional Media Centre, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) produced under the MANUU Knowledge Series have won accolades at the 24th CEC UGC Educational Video Festival organized by Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC), an Inter-University Centres set up by the University Grants Commission.

The film ‘Alzahravi’ bagged the best film award in the category of Best Visual Effects and Animation whereas ‘Polymer, the Promise of PDMS’ has been recommended for a citation under the Best Film Documentary award category along with the other three films.

According to Rizwan Ahmad, Director, IMC, the film Alzahravi by Omer Azmi, Producer IMC explores the life, struggles, and achievements of the renowned scholar, Alzahravi, and his contributions to the field of medicine. Polymer, the Promise of PDMS by Obaidulla Raihan, Cameraperson, is a thought-provoking film based on a research output by researchers from the Central University of Hyderabad, where they have developed a polymeric material which is graphene base media mists smart composite material which will revolutionise the technology in near future.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, the Vice-Chancellor, congratulated the centre on this achievement and said IMC is steadily gaining recognition for its unique and thought-provoking approach to digital media. Appreciating the Media Centre Team’s effort who met him today at his office the Vice-Chancellor expressed the hope that the MANUU knowledge Series will continue to inspire and educate audiences and contribute to the growth and development of Urdu and dissemination of knowledge.

Rizwan Ahmad said both films were also selected previously at various film festivals nationally and internationally. This honour is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the directors of the films and the entire team. MANUU Knowledge Series aims to promote the Urdu language and culture, as well as highlight important issues and stories through the medium of film, a press release said.