MANUU pays rich tributes to Shamim Jairajpuri, its founder VC

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) paid rich tributes to Prof M Shamim Jairajpuri, the founder Vice-Chancellor of the University who passed away on Wednesday (10th of January) in New Delhi at the age of 81 years. Prof Jairajpuri was a teacher, a renowned academician as well as a disciplined administrator.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, expressed deep condolences to bereaved family members at a meeting held at the University. He recalled the telephone conversation he had with Prof Jairajpuri and described him as a polite and soft-spoken person. Doing the core work of any university is not easy. Prof. Jairajpuri not only laid the foundation work but also took several concrete initiatives before the completion of his term as Vice-Chancellor, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also read out a condolence resolution and said that Prof. Jairajpuri’s death is a great loss to the Urdu world.

As the first Vice-Chancellor of MANUU, Prof. Shamim Jairajpuri started his work in Hyderabad on January 9, 1998, and his tenure ended on January 09, 2003. He rendered unforgettable services in establishing and strengthening the University right from the beginning. Particularly after acquiring the land, he laid the University foundation by constructing the administrative building and boundary wall of the campus. The first regular course D. Ed was also started during his tenure. MANUU has conferred a degree of D. Litt. (Honoris Causa) upon Prof. Jairajpuri in the year 2012.

Before coming to Urdu University, he held the post of Director at the Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata. Apart from this, he also served in Aligarh Muslim University and as a scientist in a prestigious institution in London.

Prof. P F Rahman, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University, AP, expressed condolences online and paid rich tribute to Prof Jairajpuri. Dr. Mustafa Kamal in his message said that Prof Jairajpuri’s name will be written in golden words in the history of MANUU.

A large number of MANUU fraternities from off-campus also joined the meeting online and expressed their condolences.