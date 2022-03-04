MANUU signs MoU with NALSAR for academic collaboration

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and National Academy of Legal Studies And Research (NALSAR) University of Law, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue academic collaboration and research activities.

The MoU also speaks about mutual exchange of expertise, more particularly for the launching of MA (Legal Studies) programme from the academic year 2022-23 by MANUU.

The MoU was signed today by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU and Prof. Faizan Mustafa , Vice Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law.