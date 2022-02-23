MANUU signs MoU with NIMC to digitize rare books

Hyderabad: The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) and Noor International Microfilm Centre (NIMC), New Delhi, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to exchange information on research and educational programmes and academic collaborations. They also plan to jointly organize international and national seminars, conferences and workshops on topics related to Deccan Studies and digitization of rare books and manuscripts.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice Chancellor, MANUU and Dr. Mehdi Khajeh Piri, Director, NIMC signed the MoU.

The focus of joint collaboration will be on enlivening the historical and cultural facets of Deccan’s distinct Indo-Persian heritage.

Prof. S.M. Rahmatullah, Pro-Vice Chancellor, MANUU, Mr. Ali A. Niroomand, Regional Director for South Indian States, NIMC, Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director, H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Prof. Sk. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU, Prof. Saneem Fatima, Dean Academics were present on the occasion.