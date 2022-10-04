Hyderabad: MANUU stages ‘Savaan-e-Hayat’, a play on Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum

Hyderabad: The H.K. Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies, Maulana Azad National Urdu University organised a historical play ‘Savaan-e-Hayat’ on Monday night at the Open Air Auditorium as part of the Silver Jubilee year celebrations of the university.

The play was staged by the internationally acclaimed Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation and is based on the reported biography of Queen Hayat Bakshi Begum, who ruled Golconda in the 17th century. The play saw a massive turnout of the audience that included students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the university, and a large gathering of eminent people from the city.

The chief guest of the event was Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Minister of Home, Government of Telangana, while Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU presided over the programme.

Mahmood Ali spoke about the peace-loving of the people of the region and their cultural ethos.

Ainul Hasan confessed that he has seen a play of such high calibre after several years. He thanked the Centre for Deccan Studies for taking the lead in bringing to the university such a fine cultural event.

Mohammad Ali Baig, the writer, director and main lead of the play said that he was happy that it was enjoyed by the students which was seen in their applause of certain impactful scenes and dialogue.

Prof. Salma Ahmed Farooqui, Director of the Centre for Deccan Studies, made the opening remarks while Dr A Subash, Assistant Professor, proposed the vote of thanks.

The audience enjoyed the grand affair in the open-air atmosphere and the response was great by all accounts.

Baig played the role of three important men in the life of Hayat Bakshi Begum while veteran actress Rashmi Seth performed the titular role supported by Noor Baig, Vijay Prasad, S A Majeed and Sara Hussain.