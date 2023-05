MANUU starts admission process with 8 new courses

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has started the online admission process for regular mode programmes offered at its Main Campus at Hyderabad, Satellite Campuses, Colleges of Teacher Education (CTEs) and Polytechnics across the country for the Academic year 2023-2024.

MANUU is accredited with “A+” grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The only University offering courses at higher education level through Urdu medium has introduced Urdu Culture Studies and Comparative Studies in Ph.D., M.Sc. in (Physics, Chemistry, Botany & Zoology) and M.Voc in (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology). It has also launched full-time PG Diploma in Teaching English, part-time Diploma Programmes in Pashto, French, Russian, Islamic Studies and part-time certificate programmes in Telugu, Kashmiri, and Turkish from this academic year.

According to the notification released by Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, the last date for submission of online applications for entrance-based courses is May 28 whereas online applications for merit-based courses can be submitted till July 24.

The admissions are offered through the entrance in Ph.D. prgorammes (Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women’s Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies, Education, Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Computer Science, Urdu Culture Studies, Comparative Studies) along with Postgraduate programmes MBA; MCA; M. Tech. (Computer Science); M.Ed. The other entrance-based courses include Undergraduate programmes B.Ed, B.Tech. Computer Science (CS) & B.Tech CS (Lateral Entry) and Professional Diplomas such as Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.); Polytechnic-Diploma in Engineering–Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication, Information Technology, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics, Automobile and Apparel Technologies and Polytechnic-Diploma Lateral Entry.

The courses under merit-based Post Graduate Programmes include M.A in Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Legal Studies; MSW (Social Work), MA in Journalism and Mass Communication; M.Com, M.Sc. (Mathematics), M.Sc. (Physics), M.Sc. (Chemistry), M.Sc. (Botany), M.Sc. (Zoology), M.Voc (MLT), M.Voc (MIT) and PG Diploma in Teaching English. Part-time PG Diploma Programmes Functional Urdu, Hindi and Translation, Professional Arabic, Translation, Diploma Programmes in Tahseen-E-Ghazal (Ghazal Appreciation), Arabic, Persian, Pashto, French, Russian, Islamic Studies and Certificate courses in Urdu, Proficiency in Arabic, Persian, Pashto, French, Russian, Telugu, Kashmiri, Turkish are also being offered through merit.

At Lucknow Campus MA & PhD is available in Urdu, English, Arabic & Persian. At the Srinagar campus, MA & Ph.D. in Urdu, English, Islamic Studies & Economics apart from MA Persian are available. B.Ed. is being offered at CTE Bhopal, Darbhanga, Srinagar, Asansol, Aurangabad, Sambhal, Nuh and Bidar whereas M.Ed. and Ph.D. in Education are available only at CTE Bhopal and Darbhanga.

Polytechnic Engineering Diploma in Civil, Electronics & Communication, and Computer Science & Information Technology are available at Hyderabad. Polytechnic Engineering Diploma in Civil, Computer Science, Electronics & Communication are available at Darbhanga and Bengaluru whereas, at Polytechnic Kadapa Diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics, Apparel Technologies are being offered. Engineering Diploma in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics, Automobile are available at Cuttack, Odisha.

For more details or any clarifications interested candidates can email admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries admission help desk can be contacted on these numbers: 6207728673, 9866802414, 6302738370, 8527164610 & 8178388177. The e-prospectus and online application forms are available on the website www.manuu.edu.in.

Admissions into Undergraduate regular programs offered by MANUU is through the Common University Entrance Test to be conducted by National Testing Agency.