Hyderabad: MANUU students hold Tiranga Yatra at Charminar

Hyderabad: The NCC sub-unit of Telangana state at Maulana Azad National Urdu University Arty Bty along with NSS Cell organized a Tiranga Yatra at the historic Charminar on Friday morning.

The objective of the Yatra is to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence under the programme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by the Central government.

Prof. Mohammad Fariyad, Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Khan, Prof. Shakeel Ahmad, Dr. M.A. Sikandar, Dr. Iqbal Khan, Dr. Danish Khan, Lieutenant Mohd. Abdul Mujeeb and MIM corporator Mahmood Quadri along with NCC cadets and NSS volunteers attended the rally.