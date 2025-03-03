MANUU to conduct job Mela for education and training students

Published: 3rd March 2025
Hyderabad: Job Mela by MANUU
Hyderabad: The Training and placement Cell of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is conducting Job Mela/Fair for Education and Training final year and passed out students (Open to All) at MANUU Polytechnic Hyderabad on March 16, 2025.

According to Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Director, Training and Placement, the Job Fair will help the institutions to get competent teachers / human resources for their schools/institutions, and a good number of reputed Schools/Institutions are expected to participate in the fair.

The interested colleges/schools/institutions that have faculty requirements/vacancies are requested to participate with a registration fee of Rs. 10,000/- by March 13, 2025.

