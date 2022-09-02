MANUU to felicitate Stars of Urdu on Teachers Day

Hyderabad: In a first of its kind, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is coming out of its academic cocoon and honouring a few of those whose contribution to the spread of Urdu across the linguistic communities in unmatched Most of them are the unrecognized greats of the language, literature and culture of Urdu.

The University will be felicitating has aptly selected Teachers Day that falls on September 5 (Monday). They have been named as Sitara-e-Urdu or the Stars of Urdu.

According to sources at MANUU this will become a permanent feature of the University calendar.

A press note from the PR Department of the university, Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education and Training (SET), informed that his former veteran colleague Prof. Amina Kishore has agreed to speak on “Challenges of Being a Teacher in 21st Century” at CPDUMT auditorium at 11.00 am.

Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will preside over the function.

The felicitation programme has been organized by Centre for Urdu Culture Studies on the occasion.

Prof. Shugufta Shaheen, Chairperson of the Felicitation committee, said that Lakshmi Devi Raj, Syed Jafar Amir Rizvi, Shahid Husain Zuberi, Oudesh Rani Bawa and Mazhar uz Zaman Khan will be felicitated for their unique contribution in promoting Urdu in its various forms.

The lecture and felicitation will be webcast live on IMC-MANUU YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/imcmanuu.