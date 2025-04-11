MANUU to hold job mela for teachers on April 20

Hyderabad: The Job Mela for teachers will be held at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on 20th April 2025. The students of MANUU (Regular & Distance) modes and other qualified candidates can register at the link https://forms.gle/hBnahGxEKcbAByXp6 free of cost.

A press release from the University says that the interested colleges/schools/institutions that need faculty members /vacancies are requested to participate by paying a registration fee of Rs. 5,000 by the 18th of April. The Registration Link for Colleges / Schools / Institutions is https://forms.gle/zP3frL965PAk5AETA

Dr. Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Director, Training and Placement Cell, the Job Mela will help institutions to get competent teachers and other staff for their institutions.

For more details, please contact the phone numbers– 9848171044, 8688477911, and 9044145228.