MANUU to hold job mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Training and Placement Cell is conducting an Urdu job mela on Monday, April 18, from 10 am to 5 pm at CSE Academy building, MANUU campus.

According to Dr Mohammed Yousuf Khan, Chairman, Career Counselling Centre – Urdu Job Mela and Incharge, TPC, many client companies of MNCs are taking part.

In order to be eligible for the job mela, the candidates must hold any of the following qualifications— ITI, Diploma, Graduate, or Post Graduate degrees. The work from home option is also available for selected candidates.

Candidates should bring two sets of their credentials, biodata, and photos with them and should maintain social distancing norms.