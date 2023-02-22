MANUU to hold seminar on Thursday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 22nd February 2023 11:06 pm IST
MANUU to hold seminar on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Department of Arabic, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with International Research Institute for Tafsir Al-Qur’an (IRITAQ), Kerala is organizing a National Seminar on “Exegesis of Qur’an from Indian Sub-continent with Reference to Arabic Works” on Thursday.

According to Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Seminar Director, the inaugural session will be presided over by Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar at 10:00 am, CPDUMT auditorium, MANUU campus. The IRITAQ officials -Janab Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab, Rector, Dr. Sayyid Mousa Al Kazimi, Secretary General, & Prof. N.A.M. Abdul Kader, Dept. Chairman are the guests of honour. Prof. Syed Rashid Naseem Nadwi, Head, Department of Arabic, EFLU, Hyderabad will deliver keynote address.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 22nd February 2023 11:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button