MANUU to hold seminar on Thursday

Hyderabad: The Department of Arabic, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with International Research Institute for Tafsir Al-Qur’an (IRITAQ), Kerala is organizing a National Seminar on “Exegesis of Qur’an from Indian Sub-continent with Reference to Arabic Works” on Thursday.

According to Prof. Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Seminar Director, the inaugural session will be presided over by Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar at 10:00 am, CPDUMT auditorium, MANUU campus. The IRITAQ officials -Janab Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab, Rector, Dr. Sayyid Mousa Al Kazimi, Secretary General, & Prof. N.A.M. Abdul Kader, Dept. Chairman are the guests of honour. Prof. Syed Rashid Naseem Nadwi, Head, Department of Arabic, EFLU, Hyderabad will deliver keynote address.