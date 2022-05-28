MANUU UG Admissions through CUET; date extended

Hyderabad: The portal for submission of online applications for admission into undergraduate courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) by National Testing Agency (NTA) for all the central universities including Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is reopened and will be available till May 31. The NTA has reopened the portal in view of representations received from the candidates.

MANUU is offering admissions into Undergraduate regular courses B.A., BA Hons (Journalism & Mass Communication), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B.Voc. (Medical Imaging Technology & Medical Laboratory Technology), B.Tech. Computer Science (Direct & Lateral entry into 2nd year of B.Tech. CS for polytechnic diploma holders) through CUET for academic session 2022-23 going to be conducted by NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

Along with new registrations, candidates, who have already registered but were unable to submit or complete their application form can log in using their application number and password to complete their application process. For any clarification, contact NTA at cuet_ug@nta.ac.in or call at 011-4075 9000.

The candidates have to fill online application form available at CUET official website. The Prospectus for UG programmes is available on website manuu.edu.in.

Meanwhile, the last date for online submission of application form for entrance based regular Post Graduate, PhD and other courses at MANUU is June 01, 2022.

Admissions for Ph.D programmes in (Arabic, Urdu, English, Hindi, Persian, Translation Studies; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Deccan Studies; Education; Journalism & Mass Communication; Management, Commerce, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology & Computer Science); M. Tech. (Computer Science); MCA; MBA; M.Ed; B.Ed; D.El.Ed and Polytechnic Diplomas (Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Information Technology Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Automobile and Apparel Technologies) are offered.

Admissions in various Post graduate, Certificate and diploma courses are also available. Last date for submission of online application form for merit based courses is August 30, 2022.

For more details, online application and e-prospectus logon to university website manuu.edu.in. For any clarifications email to admissionsregular@manuu.edu.in and for general queries contact admission helpdesk: 6207728673,9866802414, 6302738370&9849847434.