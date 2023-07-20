MANUU VC meets Hyderabad intellectuals; emphasises need to preserve linguistic heritage

Published: 20th July 2023
Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan and Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed along with Dr. Yusuf Mulla, Chairman, Dr.K.H. Salmani, Dr. Zeeshan Abbas Razvi, Mr. Amir Aslam Ahmed Khan.

Hyderabad: “We need to preserve and nurture the rich linguistic heritage of India. The historical and cultural significance of the Urdu language is undeniable.”

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) expressed these views in a meeting with eminent intellectuals from Hyderabad.

The meeting was held on Wednesday evening.

The Vice-Chancellor discussed various issues concerning education, language preservation, social and educational upliftment, and societal development with the visiting delegates.

Dr. Yusuf Mulla, Chairman, Telangana Chamber of Trade & Industries Promotion and former General Manager, Reserve Bank of India; Dr. K H Salmani, Educationist, Naturopath, and Philanthropist; Dr. Zeeshan Abbas Razvi, Editor, Education Today Magazine;  Amir Aslam Ahmed Khan, Director, AB properties and Infra group; were present in the meeting. They shared their valuable insights and suggestions for future endeavors of MANUU. Prof. Ainul Hasan welcomed and thanked the guests for their suggestions.

Prof. Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU also participated in the deliberation.

Highlighting University’s commitment to promoting the Urdu language, Prof. Hasan discussed ongoing initiatives aimed at elevating Urdu education and research. Sharing the vision of empowering disadvantaged sections of society through quality education focusing on Urdu-speaking communities, he outlined the University’s efforts to expand its educational outreach to underprivileged regions.

Talking about research, Prof Hasan expressed his commitment to fostering an environment that nurtures research and supports scholars in exploring cutting-edge ideas and solutions. University can play a crucial role in driving regional development and contributing to the nation’s growth by collaborating with academic institutions, industries & government. MANUU is looking forward to continuing collaboration in various sectors concerning education and innovations, he said.

