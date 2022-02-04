Many people, bigger persons and minds behind firing at me, says Owaisi

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday alleged that there were many and bigger persons behind the attempt at his life, adding that talks to kill him were done during a ‘Dharm Sansad’ held in Pragyraj.

“Many people are behind them (shooters), there are certainly bigger persons and minds behind the attack since they knew my route. A so-called ‘dharma sansad’ was recently held in Prayagraj where people stood up and talked about killing me. Why is this government not acting against such elements?,” said Owaisi to ANI.

He urged the centre to look into growing radicalisation across the country, stating that it might ‘eat’ themselves (centre) if they do not pay attention to it.

“I have asked this in 2015 in the parliament to establish a de-radicalization group for all religions. Radicalisation killed Mahatma Gandhi, our two former PMs & many other leaders” he added.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said he will talk to Speaker Om Birla over the matter.

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the AIMIM president’s convoy when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning, police said. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for campaigning on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for the 403 Assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.