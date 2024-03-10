Maoist camp busted in Odisha’s Kandhamal, explosives recovered

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 8:34 pm IST
Odisha police station
Odisha police station- twitter

Phulbani: The Odisha Police busted a Maoist camp in Durgapanga reserve forest area in Kandhamal district and recovered a huge cache of grenades and other explosives, an official said on Sunday.

The camp was unearthed following an exchange of fire between a team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Maoists during a combing operation in the forest along the Kandhamal-Rayagada border area, Kandhamal SP Subhendu Patra said.

Also Read
PM Modi to visit Odisha on Tuesday, unveil projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore

There is no report of any injury, he said.

MS Education Academy

At least 15 armed Maoists fled from the spot, taking advantage of the dense forest, he said.

Seven hand grenades and other explosives were among the items recovered from the spot, the SP said.

The operation in the area has been intensified, Patra added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th March 2024 8:34 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button