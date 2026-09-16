Maoist Nakka Susheela Rani surrenders before police after 34 yrs

Nizamabad (Telangana): Senior Maoist member Nakka Susheela Rani, who has been associated with the outlawed group for the last 34 years, surrendered before police on Tuesday, September 15.

Susheela Rani alias Latha, a Division Committee Member (DCM) of CPI (Maoist) at Maad in Chhattisgarh, joined the mainstream in the presence of Nizamabad Police.

Susheela Rani, a native of Bodhan in this district, studied up to BSc in Hyderabad and later joined BEd but did not complete the course, a police release said.

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While she was pursuing BSc in Hyderabad, she married Sunkara Rammohan Rao in 1990, who was already working in the banned outfit. Both of them went underground in February,1992.

After her husband’s death in an exchange of fire with security personnel in 2001, she married one Samala Venkateshwarlu in March, 2004. Venkateshwarlu died in an exchange of fire in 2006, the release stated.

During her long association with the CPI (Maoist), she worked in Hyderabad, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and later in Chhattisgarh in various roles.

In 2014, she was transferred to Maad DVC (Divisional Committee) where she worked until January 2025. During this period, she conducted political classes for cadres of the Maad DVC, North Bastar DVC, Gadchiroli DVC, and East Bastar DVC, the release said.

In March, 2025, she was shifted to an urban area in view of rise in police raids, it said.

Susheela Rani participated in several incidents of exchanges of fire with security personnel between 2001 and 2024.

This year so far, a total of 266 underground CPI (Maoist) cadres have surrendered in Telangana, reflecting growing trust in the government’s rehabilitation policies and the sustained pressure created by security forces, it said.

“Today’s surrender of senior most leader and Division Committee Member (DCM) Nakka Susheela Rani marks yet another significant blow to the CPI (Maoist). With these developments, the organization appears to be on the verge of collapse,” it said.

Only three active underground cadres from Telangana–Muppala Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi, ex-General Secretary of CPI Maoist, Jade Ratna Bai of Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, and Vartha Shekhar of DK SZCM presently remain in different formations of CPI (Maoist) outside Telangana, the release added.