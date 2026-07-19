March to Parliament is on! Sonam’s message from Safdarjung

Delhi: Climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly whisked away by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital the previous day, has, on Sunday, July 19, sent a message to his followers that the proposed July 20th ‘March to Parliament’ is still on.

In a message posted by his wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, on his official X handle, Wangchuk asked all protestors to make it a success and not be discouraged by recent developments.

Freedom from injustice (Like paper leaks)

Freedom from Fear (my illegal detention)



India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT

March to the Parliament

Please make it a big success

Sent through Gitanjali from my illegal detention at Safdarjung

Message from Sonam :



20th JULY



आज़ादी का दूसरा आन्दोलन

भय मुक्त भारत, अन्याय मुक्त भारत



Freedom from injustice (Like paper leaks)

Freedom from Fear (my illegal detention)



India’s 2nd FREEDOM MOVEMENT

March to the Parliament

Please make it a big success



Sent through… pic.twitter.com/XYeUXgUxJH — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 19, 2026

Following his abrupt removal from the Jantar Mantar protest site, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is continuing Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk and the three activists from All India Students’ Association (AISA) have been on the fast since June 28 in support of the CJP-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife, on Sunday, moved the Delhi High Court seeking permission to shift him from Safdarjung Hospital to a private facility. Speaking to reporters, she asserted that she had “lost faith” in hospital authorities, and the public health bulletin released has “conveniently omitted” the actual number with respect to his potassium level.