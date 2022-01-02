Marco Jansen earns maiden ODI call-up, Nortje ruled out series against India

Johannesburg: Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Sunday announced the squad of 17 that will take on India in the three-match, ODI series in the Western Cape from January 19 to 23.

Left-arm seamer, Marco Jansen has received his first call-up to the ODI squad, while Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the series after not recovering sufficiently from his hip injury and is continuing with his rehabilitation.

Wayne Parnell and Zubayr Hamza are retained from the Netherlands ODI tour while Dwaine Pretorius makes a welcome return in the all-rounder arsenal alongside Andile Phehlukwayo and Parnell.

“This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce,” CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said in a statement.

“For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far.

“We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series,” he added.

South Africa ODI Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne