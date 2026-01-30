Mumbai: Rani Mukerji returned as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy with the release of Mardaani 3 on January 30, 2026, drawing strong attention from audiences and social media. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film is one of the studio’s major early-year releases.

The film has been receiving mixed reactions from critics and viewers. While some felt it lacked the shock value of its previous instalments, many praised Rani Mukerji’s performance and the film’s sincere handling of its central theme.

Rani Mukerji’s remuneration for Mardaani 3

Amid the buzz, reports suggest that Rani Mukerji was the highest-paid actor in the film. It is being said hat she earned Rs 7 crore for reprising her role as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy. The actress has been the face of the Mardaani franchise since its first instalment in 2014 and has received consistent praise over the years for her fierce portrayal of the character.

What the actress said about Mardaani

Speaking earlier to Mid-Day, Rani Mukerji said her aim with the Mardaani series is to highlight social issues inspired by real-life events. “When I pick up subjects like Mardaani, I’m trying to shake people up and tell them, this is happening around us,” she said, referring to the emotional trauma faced by victims depicted in the film.

Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar and Indraneel Bhattacharya in key roles.