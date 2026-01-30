Mardaani 3 X review: Rani Mukerji’s intense performance wins hearts

Hyderabad: Mardaani 3 has finally released in theatres on January 30, bringing back Rani Mukerji as the fearless cop DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film marks Rani’s big-screen return and coincides with her 30 years in Bollywood, making the release even more special for fans.

Backed by Yash Raj Films and produced by Aditya Chopra, the third installment continues the franchise’s tradition of hard-hitting and socially relevant storytelling.

Audience react to Mardaani 3 on social media

Early reactions on X, formerly Twitter, have been largely positive. Several viewers described the film as intense, serious, and emotionally strong. Many called it a “paisa vasool” experience, praising its raw action and gripping second half.

#Mardaani3 Review: 3.5/5 ⭐#RaniMukerji once again delivers a powerful performance, and Mardani 3 lives up to the expectations of the franchise. The first half focuses on story building and setting up the villain, while the second half intensifies with a gripping police vs… pic.twitter.com/nhTRJmbyvP — Movie_Masala (@MovieMasala_24) January 30, 2026

Short Review of #Mardaani3 : if you have liked Mardaani & Mardaani 2 then you’d love Mardaani3 as well. There is almost no difference between the 3 movies. Same kind of movies, same kind of premise, same kind of screenplay and same kind of climax. No difference, all same to same. pic.twitter.com/preyGYY5cV — Parth Chaturvedi (@_mrchaturvedi) January 30, 2026

Hard-hitting, intense, and deeply impactful — #Mardaani3 delivers a story that needs to be seen and felt. Hats off to the entire team for this fearless film! #MustWatchMardaani3 — Kavish Parmar (@kavishparmaar_) January 30, 2026

#Mardaani3….same old whine in a new battle, making child trafficking a franchise is a bit embarrasing,and too when you have nothing new to say. Shefali Shah and Huma Qureshi did it much better in Delhi Crime 3. — Subhashk Jha (@SubhashK_Jha) January 30, 2026

While some felt the film lacks the shock value of the earlier installments, most agreed that Rani Mukerji’s performance and the film’s powerful message leave a strong impact.

Cast and Performances

Along with Rani Mukerji, the film stars Jisshu Sengupta, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Mikhail Yawalkar, and Indraneel Bhattacharya in key roles. Mallika Prasad’s portrayal of the antagonist Amma has especially drawn attention, with viewers calling her performance chilling and disturbing.

Rani’s screen presence once again stands out. Many viewers feel she completely carries the film with her intense expressions, dialogue delivery, and commanding body language.

Mardaani Story and Theme

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 follows Shivani Shivaji Roy as she investigates the mysterious disappearance of young girls. Her search uncovers a disturbing network involving child trafficking and the beggar mafia operating in Mumbai.

The film raises the emotional stakes as Shivani races against time to rescue the victims. Staying true to the franchise, the story focuses on crime, justice, and the darker realities of society without softening its impact.