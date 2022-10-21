Mariam bin Laden becomes 1st Arab woman to swim from Saudi to Egypt

Riyadh: The Saudi swimmer and doctor, Mariam Saleh bin Laden, succeeded in swimming from her country to the coast of Egypt through the Strait of Tiran in the Red Sea, becoming the first Arab and Saudi woman to achieve this feat.

In this context, swimmer Mariam bin Laden published, through her account on Instagram, various pictures of her journey across the Red Sea to Egypt.

Mariam expressed her pride in being the first Saudi and Arab woman to swim from the Kingdom to Egypt, which was a dream she did not expect to achieve.

Mariam indicated that she achieved her dream despite her fears of sharks and swimming without a protective cage, but considered that “the challenge strengthened her determination to get out of her comfort zone and pursue this achievement.”

She thanked the international swimmer ‘Louis Beau’ who accompanied her during her trip to cross the Strait of Tiran to reach Egypt.

The pioneers of social networking sites shared a video of Maryam while she was going through this experience, which sparked a great interaction among the followers who praised their admiration for her persistence.

“It was a dream to swim from Saudi to Egypt. And dreams come true.”



Watch Mariam’s story 👇🏼@MariamBinladen pic.twitter.com/9SBVRMWJzt — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) October 13, 2022

Mariam bin Laden achievements

32-year-old Saudi swimmer previously set a record in the Dubai Canal, which is estimated at a distance of 24 kilometers, in 2017.

She also succeeded to cross the entire the English Channel individually at a time of 11 hours and 41 minutes, in 2016, achieving a precedence and a record in the Kingdom.

That particular swim was part of several endurance challenges in an effort to raise awareness for the Syrian crisis.

She was also the first woman ever to swim the 162km length of the River Thames in England, completing the feat in 10 days in June 2016.

In 2015, she became the first Arab woman to complete the 4.5km Hellespont Swim in Turkey, from Europe to Asia.