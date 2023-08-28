Markets climb in early trade on firm global trends

BSE Sensex climbed 177.63 points to 65,064.14 in early trade.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 28th August 2023 10:47 am IST
Stocks (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on Monday tracking strength in global markets.

The BSE Sensex climbed 177.63 points to 65,064.14 in early trade. The NSE Nifty gained 62.2 points to 19,328.

From the Sensex pack, Jio Financial Services Ltd, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, HDFC Bank and JSW Steel were among the gainers.

HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Nestle and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains.

The US markets ended in the positive territory on Friday.

“The market will be keenly watching for signals from the RIL AGM today,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.11 per cent to USD 84.39 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,638.21 crore on Friday, according to exchange data

The BSE benchmark had ended lower by 365.83 points or 0.56 per cent at 64,886.51 on Friday. The Nifty declined by 120.90 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 19,265.80.

