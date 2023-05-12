Markets in J-K’s Srinagar to soon resemble those in metro cities, says L-G Sinha

Srinagar: The markets in Srinagar will soon resemble the ones in metro cities, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday after he inaugurated a market under the smart city project.

“The Polo View Market has been redesigned under the Smart City project. The electric wires and telecom fiber have all been laid underground. The market can be kept open even during the night,” Sinha told reporters.

Known for handicrafts and handloom products, the shopping centre has been transformed into a premium pedestrian market by Srinagar Smart City Limited.

Sinha said the locals face some difficulties wherever infrastructure projects are taken up but the traders cooperated with the authorities.

“I express gratitude to the traders who cooperated. I am sure it will increase the business here,” he said.

This is just a start and in the days to come, the smart city project will develop many such markets at Residency Road, Lal Chowk and the old city area, the Lt Governor said.

“The endeavour to make Srinagar look like Delhi or Chandigarh or other big cities is on. The people who have come here would have felt that they were in Delhi or Mumbai and not in Srinagar. You will get to see many more markets like this in the coming days,” Sinha added.

Other than the Polo View market, the LG also inaugurated two other Srinagar Smart City Projects and 25 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) projects.

The two smart city projects include Abi Guzar Shiv temple, which has been renovated and dedicated to the people and smart advanced traffic management vehicles that have been included in the fleet for Srinagar smart city.

Of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) projects dedicated to the public, 16 are development projects in 11 ULBs and nine solid waste management facilities in 10 ULBs.

The LG said these projects will significantly boost urban infrastructure and give an impetus to ease of living.

“The holistic approach in developing urban infrastructure is focused on Individual’s well-being, new avenues and opportunities for the people for more diversified incomes, improved service delivery, mobility, cleanliness and to achieve the objectives of sustainable urban development,” Sinha said.

Bicycle-sharing facilities for different locations in the city were also inaugurated on the occasion by the Lt Governor.