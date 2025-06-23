Married in May, murdered in June: Andhra wife plotted husband’s murder

A newlywed man in Andhra Pradesh was allegedly killed by his wife in a conspiracy involving her mother and her alleged lover. The incident took place in the Kurnool district.

The man, 32-year-old Tejeshwar from Jogulamba Gadwal district in Telangana, was working as a land surveyor in Andhra Pradesh. He was reportedly married to Aishwarya on May 25, three months after their engagement.

Within a month of the marriage, Tejeshwar was reported missing on June 17. His body was found on the same day in Panyam Mandal, roughly 30 kilometres from Kurnool. Investigations revealed that he had suffered knife injuries and a slit throat.

Police officials told reporters that he was lured to the area under the guise of conducting a land survey before being killed in a moving vehicle. The culprits then left his body at the site.

Tejeshwar’s family alleges that the murder was committed by Aishwarya in collusion with her mother and her lover, a bank employee in Kurnool who is suspected to have hired hitmen to carry out Tejeshwar’s killing.

Aishwarya allegedly eloped with her lover some days before the wedding was set to take place. Upon returning, she claimed to have visited a friend owing to the pressures she was facing as a result of the dowry. The wedding took place despite the snag.

However, the deceased discovered his wife continued to speak to her alleged lover over the phone. Call data records reportedly showed over 2000 calls made between Aishwarya and the bank employee after the wedding.

The murder was reportedly motivated by Tejeshwar’s properties and assets, as well as his discomfort with his wife’s extramarital affair.

The family of the victim claimed that the bank employee hired hitmen and sent them with his driver, who told Tejeshwar that they needed him to survey ten acres of land. He was murdered en route.

Both Aishwarya and her mother, Sujata, have reportedly confessed to their roles in the crime. Aishwarya’s lover, the prime accused, is currently absconding. The investigation to find him, as well as the hitmen, is underway.

The case drew the attention of social media, owing to its eerie, uncanny resemblance to the recent Meghalaya honeymooners’ murder case surrounding the death of Raja Raghuvanshi.