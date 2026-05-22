Married secretly? Kangana Ranaut spotted wearing ‘mangalsutra’

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is once again all over the internet, but this time, it is a viral video that has got people talking.

On Thursday, the actress-politician was spotted in a simple peach outfit, with sunglasses, green bangles and what looked like a mangalsutra around her neck. That one detail was enough to send social media into overdrive, especially because there has been no official news or announcement about Kangana getting married.

As the video went viral, the internet quickly began trying to connect the dots. While some users were convinced the mangalsutra was a deliberate hint and began wondering if Kangana had secretly tied the knot, others were quick to guess that it could simply be a look for a shoot.

Comments on social media reflect the mixed reactions. One user wrote that Kangana “definitely knew the camera would capture it,” while another asked straight up, “Mangalsutra?? She got married?” At the same time, many others dismissed the wedding buzz and guessed that she was heading for a film shoot, with some even speculating that the look could be linked to Queen 2.

For now, Kangana has not reacted to the chatter. But with one viral video, one mangalsutra and a flood of fan theories, the internet is clearly doing what it does best connecting dots, drawing conclusions and keeping the buzz alive.