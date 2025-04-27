Marvel leak hints at Shah Rukh Khan’s big MCU debut

Mumbai: If Bollywood has a face, it’s Shah Rukh Khan. From Mumbai to Madrid and Manila, the “King of Romance” rules hearts. Hollywood producers—and a few Oscar-winning directors—have tried for years to pull him westward, chasing that unmatched global pull. The idea of a Shah Rukh Khan Marvel cameo has floated online, but now the chatter feels louder than ever.

A Tweet That Made Fans Go Crazy

An X (Twitter) page called @MarvelLeaks gave a hint, tweeting a picture of Shah Rukh Khan, and created excitement for fans. Even though Marvel has not said anything official, fans are very excited.

Marvel Has Always Loved SRK

This is not the first time Marvel has shown love for SRK. In the series Ms. Marvel, there was a sweet tribute to him. A scene played the famous song “Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera” from his movie Swades, showing how much SRK means to fans everywhere, even in superhero stories!

Hints That Make Fans Dream Bigger

, the new Captain America, said he wants SRK to join the Avengers. Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange actor) also praised SRK’s acting.

With all these signs, fans feel something big might happen.

Will SRK Join the Avengers?

There are rumors that SRK might have a small role in the next Avengers movie, maybe in Avengers: Doomsday. Imagine SRK sharing scenes with Deadpool or Loki—how cool would that be?

Until Marvel or SRK confirms it, treat it as a fun rumor. But who knows—Bollywood’s King might soon enter the Marvel world!