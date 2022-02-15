Maryam Nawaz asks if Imran is a ‘sacred cow’

New Delhi: Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), lashed out at Imran Khan over the arrest of a journalist, asking if the Prime Minister was a “sacred cow, whose looting and failures cannot be criticised”.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam Nawaz said: “The abduction of Sabir Mehmood Hashmi in broad daylight testifies to the disillusionment of the government. Is Imran Khan a sacred cow whose looting and failures cannot be criticised?”

Earlier on Monday, the country’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested Hashmi, accused of running indecent trends against Khan on social media, Geo News reported.

The agency has also seized Hashmi’s mobile phone and other belongings.

In her tweet, Maryam Nawaz went on to say that the PML-N is standing with the journalist and the FIA should also refrain from being a puppet of the government.

While chairing a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Monday, Khan expressed displeasure over the indecent trend that consisted of personal attacks.

Condemning the act, the Prime Minister called it “cheap and intolerable,” adding that “such elements cannot be left unchecked and their actions have to be condemned”.