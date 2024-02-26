Maryam Nawaz becomes first woman CM of Pakistan’s Punjab province

Lahore: Senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday became the first woman chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Maryam, the 50-year-old senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, won the chief ministerial elections amidst a walkout by lawmakers of former prime minister Imran Khan’s party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The PML-N leader defeated Rana Aftab of the PTI-backed SIC to win the chief ministerial elections for the politically crucial Punjab province, home to 120 million people.

Also Read Pakistan says IMF conditions for USD 1.2 billion tranche met

Maryam paid a visit to her mother’s grave at Jati Umra before going to the Punjab Assembly, where the election for the post of chief minister took place.

In a post on X, the PML-N said Maryam also visited the graves of her paternal grandparents.

Today is a historic day for the Pakistan. For the first time in the history of our nation, a woman will become the CM Punjab.



Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first woman to take the oath as CM Punjab! — PMLN (@pmln_org) February 26, 2024

“For the first time in the history of our nation, a woman will become the CM Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first woman to take the oath as CM Punjab!” the PML-N had said in a post on X before the election.