Masks, blue robes at Charminar: What’s happening in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Blue robes, gold masks and a warning that trust is overrated. A group of people dressed in matching hooded outfits appeared at Charminar, bringing a little reality-show drama to the city’s streets. Standing in a line beneath the monument’s arches, they held placards carrying a cheeky message: “Trust is uncool, mosam ikkada new rule.”

The costumes could easily pass for a scene from a thriller. The reason behind the appearance, however, was an entertainment promotion with deception at its heart.

The Traitors Telugu promotions reach Hyderabad

The Prime Video logo and The Traitors title on the placards made the purpose clear. The group was promoting the show, with the Telugu slogan adding a local flavour to its familiar theme of trust and betrayal.

The choice of masks fits a competition where nobody can afford to take another player at face value. Hidden traitors must protect their identities, while the remaining contestants try to work out who is deceiving them. Every conversation can invite suspicion, and even a convincing show of friendship could be part of someone’s strategy.

The street promotion brings that drama to Hyderabad ahead of the Telugu adaptation, giving audiences a taste of the mind games associated with the format.

Teja Sajja to host, but who will enter the game?

Prime Video has already announced Teja Sajja as the host of The Traitors Telugu. His move into reality television adds another point of interest, with viewers set to see him handling personalities and confrontations in a different setting.

For Telugu entertainment fans, the celebrity lineup could be the biggest draw. Will film actors join television favourites? Could popular creators bring their competitive side to the show? A mix of familiar names would also mean reputations, friendships and rivalries entering the game with them.

And that leaves an interesting question: would you trust your favourite celebrity to tell the truth, or enjoy watching them fool everyone else?