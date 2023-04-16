Masks made mandatory in TN’s Ranipet amid surge in Covid-19 cases

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2023 10:31 pm IST
Masks made mandatory in TN's Ranipet amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Representative Image (Photo: Ashkan Forouzani/Unsplash)

Chennai: Authorities in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet have made wearing of face masks mandatory in the district amid surge in Covid cases in the state.

District Collector S. Valarmathi has also directed people to maintain social distancing in crowded areas.

Also Read
RDX used in Pulwama sent from Nagpur, why no probe done yet, asks Congress

However the state Health Department has said that there was no need of panic as the state has not witnessed any large clusters and the cases are mostly isolated.

MS Education Academy

It has, however, asked elderly people and those with co-morbidities to wear masks and not to move around in crowded places.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 502 new cases that include people coming from the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Thailand, and France.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th April 2023 10:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Chennai updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button