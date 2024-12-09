Mass copying scandal hits Kakatiya University, 127 students debarred

Warangal: Reports of widespread mass copying during examinations conducted by Kakatiya University (KU) have raised serious concerns. Investigations have revealed that some private colleges are allegedly facilitating cheating, leading to 127 students being debarred so far.

Cheating facilitated by private colleges

Flying squads deployed at various examination centers uncovered instances of students using chits and other methods to copy answers. These squads have caught 102 students red-handed and debarred them immediately. Among the offenders, 17 students in Khammam and 8 in Warangal were found engaged in malpractices.

It is suspected that certain private colleges have formed alliances to enable cheating, helping their students achieve better results. Despite these revelations, no strict action has been taken against the college managements allegedly involved.

Examinations under scrutiny

The first, third, and fifth-semester degree exams began on November 28, with over 1.77 lakh students appearing at 121 examination centers across Adilabad, Warangal, and Khammam districts. However, the integrity of the exams has been questioned due to the growing number of malpractice cases.

KU’s Response and Warning

Professor Katla Rajender, Controller of Examinations at KU, stated that flying squads are conducting regular raids to curb mass copying. He assured that strict action will be taken against students and colleges involved in cheating.

He further warned that college managements found complicit in encouraging or facilitating these malpractices would face severe consequences. Efforts are being made to ensure fair examinations and uphold the university’s credibility.