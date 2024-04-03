Mass resignations hit AAP in Gujarat’s Jamnagar ahead of LS elections

Jamnagar: Over a dozen Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including the party’s city Chief Kar Karmur, Deputy Chief Ashi Sojitra, and Ashish Katariya, tendered their resignations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Wednesday.

The collective departure of these party members, citing unmet promises by the AAP’s central leadership, has thrown the local unit of the party into disarray.

The resignations came to light through a letter addressed to the AAP’s state chief, Ishudan Gadhvi, in which the disgruntled members voiced their dissatisfaction.

One of the resigning members stated, “For the last three years, I’ve been part of AAP. During the Vidhan Sabha elections, the party made several commitments but failed to honour them. Despite numerous appeals and discussions, the party did not act on previously agreed matters, leading to my resignation along with 15 other office-bearers.”

This internal strife within the AAP contrasts sharply with the political landscape of Jamnagar where the BJP is standing strong.

In 2019, Poonam Hematbhai Maadam of the BJP secured a victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Maadam clinched the seat with 5,91,588 votes, defeating Kandoriya Mulubhai Ranmalbhai of the Congress, who received 3,54,784 votes, thereby marking a substantial victory margin of 2,36,804 votes. This time also, the BJP has fielded Poonam Maadam.