Massive blast destroys SUV outside wine shop in Hipparagi

Bagalkot: A powerful explosion destroyed a Mahindra XUV300 parked outside a wine shop in Hipparagi village of Jamkhandi taluk, Bagalkot district, on the night of Saturday, July 25, sending shockwaves through the locality and prompting a detailed police investigation into the cause of the incident.

The SUV, registered in the name of M.G. Thoragal, had reportedly been parked outside the bar by wine shop manager Hanumanth Sangond at around 4.30 pm. Hours later, just as employees were preparing to close the establishment, a loud explosion shattered the vehicle.

The blast completely wrecked the SUV, with vehicle parts flying in different directions. The impact damaged the outer wall of the wine shop and caused beer and soft drink bottles stored inside to fall and break. Residents rushed out of their houses after hearing the explosion, while a thick cloud of dust engulfed the area.

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Firefighters reached the spot promptly and brought the fire under control. Officers from the Scene of Crime (SOCO) team and Jamkhandi Rural Police carried out a detailed inspection and collected evidence from the blast site.

Hanumanth Sangond said the intensity of the explosion made him suspect that it could have been caused by an explosive device. He claimed the blast was so powerful that sheets on nearby houses were displaced. A youth identified as Poojari, who suffered injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Jamkhandi Hospital, was questioned after the incident, but no conclusions have been reached.

Police officials said the exact reason behind the explosion remains unknown. Investigators are examining whether it resulted from a technical fault, accidental ignition or any deliberate act. CCTV footage from the area is also being scrutinised as part of the investigation.

Officials said the incident could have resulted in heavy casualties had anyone been inside or standing close to the vehicle when it exploded. Further investigation is in progress.