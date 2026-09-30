Massive explosion heard at oil refinery in Mangaluru

Residents felt their houses shake and rushed out in panic. Some buildings are said to have developed cracks.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:
Mangaluru explosion
Smoke erupts after a loud explosion-like sound was reported from the MRPL premises near Jokatte in Mangaluru on Wednesday (PTI)

Mangaluru: A massive “explosion” occurred at the MRPL oil refinery near Jokatte in Mangaluru on Wednesday, September 30, local residents claimed, with houses shaking and people reporting “tremor-like” sensations.

Reports said a loud explosion was followed by a large plume of thick black smoke that was apparently visible from far away. The explosion reportedly occurred in the Jokatte area, where the refinery’s third plant is located. A large fire and thick smoke were seen emerging from the facility.

However, there was no official word from the Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) regarding the incident.

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Residents in the nearby areas — Bajpe, Kalavaru, Baikampady, Jokatte, Surathkal and Katipalla — reported “tremor-like sensations”. Glass panes in windows and doors of houses, as well as in the Jokatte Gram Panchayat building, were reportedly shattered under the impact.

Residents in and around the Jokatte Gram Panchayat building felt their houses shake and rushed out in panic. Some buildings are also said to have developed cracks.

A large number of people have gathered near the panchayat building amid panic, according to DYFI leader Muneer Katipalla.

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The loud noise resembling an explosion was reportedly heard at relatively far-off Baikampady and Surathkal.

Fire tenders from Mangaluru, Pandeshwar and nearby areas have rushed to the spot.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published:

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