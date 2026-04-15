Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, once considered one of Bollywood’s most reliable box office stars, has been going through a prolonged rough patch since 2021, with a string of underperforming films. Movies like Bellbottom, Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, Selfiee, Mission Raniganj, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Sarfira failed to meet expectations, struggling to pull audiences to theatres and resulting in significant losses.

The consistent setbacks have sparked conversations around his choice of scripts, frequent releases, and changing audience preferences. As a result, his market standing has reportedly taken a hit, with growing speculation that the actor is now re-evaluating his approach and fee structure to bounce back stronger.

This shift is also being reflected in his remuneration. Among the highest-paid stars in India, Akshay Kumar has typically charged between Rs 80 crore and Rs 145 crore per film, depending on the scale and nature of the project. Known for his rapid shooting schedule, he has also occasionally opted for a profit-sharing model instead of a fixed fee.

However, for his upcoming Bollywood film Bhoot Bangla, the actor has reportedly taken a significant pay cut.

Akshay Kumar’s fee for Bhoot Bangla

For his last outing, Jolly LLB 3, Akshay is said to have charged around Rs 70 crore. In comparison, reports suggest he has taken nearly a 28.5% cut for the Priyadarshan directorial, bringing his fee down to Rs 50 crore. In a time when mid-budget films are struggling, this move appears aimed at keeping production costs under control.

As per reports, Bhoot Bangla is being made on an estimated budget of Rs 120 crore, with Akshay’s fee alone accounting for nearly 42% of the total cost.

All eyes are now on whether the actor can turn the tide with this project and regain his box office momentum. Bhoot Bangla is slated to hit theatres on April 17.