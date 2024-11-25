Massive Pushpa 2 event in Hyderabad: Reported date, location

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the excitement to a whole new level! After the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are eagerly waiting to see what Allu Arjun and director Sukumar have in store. With a thrilling story, powerful performances, and unforgettable dialogues, this film is shaping up to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Pushpa 2 Pre-Release Event in Hyderabad

After Patna and Chennai, the makers are now gearing up for a grand pre-release event to be held on November 30, in Hyderabad, as per the latest reports. This event is set to raise the excitement even further with a series of special activities, including the launch of the highly anticipated second trailer.

A Mega Celebration Awaits

The event will be hosted at one of Hyderabad’s iconic venues, with Ramoji Film City and LB Stadium being the top contenders. Fans from all over the country will get the chance to attend this mega celebration, as the production team plans to distribute passes for the event.

Special Guest Appearance?

Adding to the excitement, there are rumors that Megastar Chiranjeevi might join as the chief guest, making the event even more special.

Directed by Sukumar and starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited films of the year. Scheduled for release on December 5, 2024, the film has already generated massive anticipation. Fans are eager to see what the pre-release event has in store!