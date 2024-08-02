‘Master Plan 2050’ for Hyderabad to be unveiled next year: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that the Master Plan 2050 will be available next year, highlighting the government’s commitment to Telangana’s development despite ideological differences with some individuals.

Addressing the ‘Reimagining Hyderabad’ event organized by CREDAI at Hotel Kohinoor, CM Reddy highlighted the city’s ongoing development and unique global recognition. The event was attended by Ministers Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, as well as CREDAI representatives and officials.

“Despite changes in city administrations and state governments, Hyderabad’s development decisions have continued, giving the city a unique global recognition,” CM Revanth said.

He noted Hyderabad’s status as a model city in the pharmaceutical sector, attributing current successes to decisions made by state leaders in 1965.

Reflecting on Hyderabad’s transformation, he mentioned that areas once considered forests 25 years ago are now thriving parts of the city.

CM Revanth also spoke about the plans for Hyderabad 4.0’s development, highlighting the foundation laid for the Skill University at Bagari Kanche. He likened this transformation to the past perception of Banjara Hills, illustrating the city’s rapid progress and growth.