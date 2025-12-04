Maternity ward in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza reopens

The maternity ward in Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital has been reopened after renovation by the Palestinian ministry of health.

As part of the renovations walls of the maternity ward have been painted and the ceiling has been repaired. However, the rooms in the ward are not equipped for patients. According to reports, there is no oxygen, no monitors and no medical supplies.

According to doctors, the beds were retrieved from under the rubble and are worn out. The Palestinian ministry of health and the doctors had strived to find the tools and supplies for the maternity ward. However, most of the departments of the Al Shifa Hospital remain burnt and destroyed.

“We restored the buildings, we are short of the basic medical equipment, operation theatre, as well as anaesthesia. We are currently managing with the equipment pulled out of the rubble.” Al Shifa Hospital director Muhammad Abu Salmiya was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera.

The director said that Israel has denied the entry of spare parts for the medical equipment. He concluded by saying that if the essential supplies are not provided, the hospital will remain useless.