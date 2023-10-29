Matthew Perry, aka ‘Friends’ favourite Chandler Bing is no more

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, sources informed that no drugs were found at the scene.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th October 2023 10:09 am IST
Matthew Perry
Matthew Perry- twitter

Los Angeles: Matthew Perry, known for being the iconic Chandler Bing from ‘Friends’, was found dead on Sunday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

He was 54. He was discovered unresponsive.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. However, sources informed that no drugs were found at the scene.

MS Education Academy

Additionally, no foul play is suspected, according to law enforcement sources. The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death.

“We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry,” said Warner Bros.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 29th October 2023 10:09 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button